KARACHI - The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Cultural Heritage Foundation for training of young doctors in China in different specialties.

Secretary General PMA Centre, PMA Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad and Coordinator Pak-China Medical Corridor, Treasurer PMA Centre Dr Qazi Muhammad Wasiq from PMA and from China Cultural Heritage Foundation, Deputy Secretary General, Geng Xianhui, Chairman, Fran Fu, Medical Treatment Crop, An Hui Guangli signed the MOU. The basic purpose of this MoU is to arrange young doctors’ training in China in different specialties. This MoU will last till 2022 and will be renewable. Initially, it was decided that one hundred doctors will be selected, twenty doctors each year. First batch of the young doctors will be from the field of cardiology. The salient features of this MOU are that all these training programs will be fully sponsored. Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said the PMA believes that this MoU will open new doors of cooperation in medical education and training and will provide golden opportunities for young doctors to learn advance techniques in their medical practice.