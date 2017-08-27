Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday rejected the census report presented to the prime minister and said that it did not present true picture of Sindh’s population. The party further announced to raise the issue at all platforms, including the parliament.

Addressing a press conference here at PPP Media Cell, PPP leader Senator Murtaza Wahab said that PPP had never created any hindrance for any party to hold a public gathering in Sindh, but Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf’s (PTI) gathering in Sukkur on Friday was quite low in attendance.

He accused PTI of using abusive language and levelling unfounded allegations. “Truth of the matter is that articles 62 and 63 should be applied on them,” he argued.

“Imran Khan is trying to raise his political stature by criticizing PPP President Asif Ali Zardari,” he said, and questioned, “Who is answerable for the 11 years Zardari remained in jail and later acquitted in all cases against him?”

He was of the view that before pointing fingers at others, PTI should hold its provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) accountable over the plantation scandal.

“PTI cannot befool people of Sindh through its fake slogans,” Murtaza said and added the gathering in Sukkur had proved his point. He claimed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the only leader and hope for the youth.

Another PPP Senator Aajiz Dhamrah said that 2018 would the year of change and it would begin from KP where people would reject the PTI through their power of votes.

Accusing the Sindh governor of making the Karachi package disputed, the PPP senator said that his continuous involvement in such issues was making him controversial.

He said that although Karachi mayor had received Rs10 billion from Malik Riaz of Bahria Town, but he had forgotten that he was the one who had filed a case against Bahria Town only recently.

PPP senators demanded the prime minister rein in the governor, and also demanded the inclusion of rural areas of the city in the development package of worth Rs25 billion.

He counselled the city government to perform its duties without any discrimination and should stop neglecting DMC South and Malir in their uplift projects.