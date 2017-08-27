SHIKARPUR - A non-governmental organisation (NGO), working against child sexual abuse in Pakistan, Sahil, has revealed that the cases of child sexual abuse in Pakistan are increasing by the day.

The organisation, in its report, has also revealed that 1,764 children (1,067 girls and 697 boys) have fallen victim to sexual abuse during the first six months of the current year.

Addressing a press conference, Sahil Sukkur’s Senior Regional Coordinator Barkat Ali Ansari and Legal Aid Officer Irshad Ali Ghanghro said that sex crimes against children were rising at an alarming rate.

They further informed that 42 children were assaulted and killed in different parts of the country while 505 children were abused after being kidnapped. "Around 244 girls and 190 boys were subjected to gang-rape throughout the country," they said and added that most of these cases occurred in Punjab 1,089 followed by Sindh 490, Balochistan 76, KP 42, Islamabad 48 and nine in Azad Kashmir.

They informed that 1,309 cases were reported from villages while 455 incidents took places in cities across the country. They further disclosed that 1,306 cases were sub judice (pending in courts) while the rest either fell victim to indifferent attitude of police or were settled under the pressure of elders of the community.

They told the media that it was found through systematic research (including regional, national newspapers) that 4,139 children were sexually abused and assaulted in Pakistan in 2016. “This figure shows that approximately 11 children were abused every day in 2016,” they added.

Sahil office-bearers said it was seemingly an alarming situation for Pakistan, adding that 1,729 boys and 2,410 girls became the target of sexual assault.

Giving further statistics, they said that to commit this heinous crime around 492 boys and 1,162 girls were kidnapped by the accused; around 453 boys and 502 girls were raped; and around 268 boys and 271 girls were the victims of gang-rape.

They further disclosed that 28 boys and 25 girls had been killed by the accused after rape.