KARACHI - Three people drowned while picnicking here at a beach on Saturday evening. Police and rescue officials said that the victims were foreigners.

The rescue operation started immediately after the incident, and the rescuers were busy retrieving the victims dead or alive till the filing of this news.

Initial police reports said that one of the victims was the son of a top official in the Saudi consulate while the remaining two were employees at the consulate.

The victims are said to be Fahad, Alaa and Abdullah. Police said that nothing could be said exactly until the rescue operation was completed.

Incidents of drowning have become common at different beaches of Karachi as number of people have so far lost their lives in various such incidents in the monsoon season despite a ban already imposed by the government of Sindh on bathing in the sea. Five members of the same family from New Karachi area had drowned off Hawkes Bay beach a couple of weeks ago where they had gone for a picnic.