KARACHI - A large number of shopkeepers staged a protest at Qayyumabad area after unidentified robbers looted around sixteen shops in the area on Saturday.

Sindh IGP Allah Dino Khawaja has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the DIG East over the incident.

Police said that a group of unidentified persons robbed at least sixteen shops in B Area in Qayyumabad within the limits of Korangi Industrial Area police station. The robbers cut the locks of shops on the night between Friday and Saturday. Police said that the robbers looted the valuables from the shops worth million of rupees.

The shopkeepers staged a protest against the incident by gathering on the main road and blocked the flow of traffic. The protesters also shouted slogans against the police saying that the police took the bribes from the shop owners for the protection but did not provide the protection. The protesters demanded the earliest recovery of their looted valuables from their shops and the arrests of the culprits.

On the other hand, police said that they were investigating the case and trying to trace and arrest the culprits behind the incident. Police officials said that they did not have any single witness against the incident as the incident occurred in the midnight. The case, however, has been registered while further investigation was underway.

MQM-L worker held for

100 target killings

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police claimed to have arrested a worker of MQM-London allegedly involved in nearly 100 cases of target killings.

CTD officials said that the arrest was made when the CTD police on a tip off conducted a raid near Shahzad Morr in Qasba Colony area of Orangi Town. The accused arrested was later identified as Imran aka Mama.

CTD Intelligence SSP Omar Shahid Hamid said that the accused during initial course if interrogation confessed to have killed and injured nearly 100 people including policemen. His companions, Sufiyan aka Chabi, Faisal Shahzad alias Tokeri and Tahir Lamba aka Mullah, all have already been killed were also involved with him in killing and injuring people and cops and interestingly majority of the incidents occurred in Orangi Town between 2010 to 2012. The officer said that the details of his crimes were being gathered from the police stations concerned.

The CTD police also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions which he dumped along with his comrade Hafeez aka Fajji in Qasba Colony area of Orangi Town that had to be used in terror activities in a city. The recovered arms and ammunitions recovered included five repeaters, three rifles, one Kalashnikov and over 590 ammunitions. Separately, two suspected robbers, namely Sher Khan and Ismail Sher were arrested along with two pistols and snatched cash and mobile phone from New Karachi area. Police said that one accused named Imran manage to escape under the cover of fire.

DSP Irshad Nabi Bhutto said that the suspects were involved in various cases of crimes. The cases were registered against them while further investigation was underway.