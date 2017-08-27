Kandhkot - The district administration on Saturday launched tree plantation drive across Kashmore. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Munnawar Ali Mithyani declared the campaign open by planting 10 saplings at DC office. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that campaign was a big step to make the area cleaner and greener. “The smoke that vehicles and factories emit lead to increase in pollution in the city,” he said, and added, “Hence there is a dire need for planting trees in the cities for decreasing pollution.”

He further said that trees helped reduce temperatures and created a healthy effect on human beings.

He informed that trees would be planted at public places such as schools, hospitals, government offices as well as along the roads. “We appeal to the local people, social activists and NGOs to participate in the campaign by planting more and trees in the district. The main motive behind the drive is to make Kashmore a green and pollution free city,” he added. All assistant commissioners, chief municipal officials, revenue and health officials were present on the occasion.