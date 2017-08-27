MIRPURKHAS - Divisional leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Raja Abdul Haq has said that Sardar Yaseen Malik, Sitara- e-Imtiaz has been providing tricycles, wheelchairs, sewing machines and computers to the centers for the disabled and has also set up different welfare centers and schools.

He was speaking at a wheel chair, tricycles and sewing machines distribution ceremony held here at Gama Stadium on Saturday that was attended by hundreds of disabled people besides journalists and notables. He expressed the hope that disabled people would be facilitated by the use of tricycles, wheelchairs and sewing machines. He, on behalf of Sardar Yaseen, promised that such gifts would continue to be provided to the disabled in future also. Pattern Afaq Ahmed Khan and President Hafeez Sureho lauded the services of Sardar Yaseen Malik.

They asserted that their mission was to strengthen the center, and they would continue to help the people with disabilities. On this occasion 15 tricycles, 10 wheelchairs and five sewing machines were distributed among the disabled.

Those who also spoke on the occasion included Muhammad Yaseen Chohan, Malik Noor Muhammad Talib, Irfana Bajwa and Malik Mehmood Hussain Sabri.