KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has called for further activating the Legends Trust and for the purpose sought suggestions from the trustees.

He was presiding over the quarterly meeting of Legends’ Trust at the Governor House here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended among others by Shaukat Tareen, Munir Kamal and officers of the concerned provincial departments.

The governor was of the view that acknowledging the services and contributions of writers, sportsmen, artists and journalists was of immense importance as they devote their entire life for service to the country.

He said that extending assistance to them was the responsibility of the government as well as that of the philanthropists.

Award of monthly stipends and meeting expenses for treatment can help ease their problems and this would in a way thanking them for their contribution and services to the country.

Zubair was of the view that the scope of the Legends’ Trust should be enhanced and more steps be undertaken for helping the legends.

He asked the members of the Trust to come up with suggestions at the next meeting.

Governor said that he would approach the departments concerned for further financial allocation for the Trust.