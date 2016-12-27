SHIKARPUR - At least 12 houses and several cattle were lost in separate incidents of fire here on Monday.

According to reports, a fire broke out in Shah Pisand Pathan village near Humayun Town when children were playing near the house with a matchbox. As a result, seven houses and around 20 cattle were burnt. The houses were owned by Fakir Muhammad Kharoos, Azad Ali Khan, Rafique Ahmed and Nadir Ali Kharoos.

Separately, houses of Muhabat Ali, Eidan Khan, Rano Jamali, Sudheer and Ghani Jamali were burnt to ashes in Ali Nawaz Selliro village when a fire broke out due to a short-circuiting.

Two sheep, four goats, cash and household items were also burnt in the fire.

Later, residents of Ali Nawaz Selliro village staged a protest demonstration against poor performance of the fire bridge staff and demanded that authorities take notice of the issue and announce financial compensation for the affected families. The affected people were sitting under the open sky when this report was filed on Monday evening.

Alleged robber killed

in ‘ encounter’

An alleged bandit was killed in an encounter near the District and Sessions Court in the limits of New Faujdari Police Station. According to police, some unidentified motorcyclists snatched a motorcycle from a citizen in Allahwala Chowk. Acting on the information, police chased the dacoits. When the dacoits saw that police were chasing them, they opened fire on the police. The police retaliated and killed one of the dacoits who was later identified as Zubair Brohi, son of Dost Muhammad Brohi. His accomplices however fled. Police found a pistol on his body. Police shifted the body of the accused to Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination and handed it over to his heirs after completion of medical and legal formalities.

On the other hand, the heirs of the deceased staged a protest demonstration against the police on the Indus Highway near Jail Chowrangi. They said that police staged a fake encounter.

No FIR had been registered until Monday evening when this report was filed.