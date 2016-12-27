KARACHI: The Awami National Party (Wali) will mark the death anniversaries of Bacha Khan, Khan Abdul Wali Khan and Ajmal Khattak by holding a public meeting here next month. Provincial Executive Committee of ANP (Wali) held a meeting to review different issues including the death anniversaries of ANP leaders, said a statement on Monday.

In the first phase, ceremonies will be conducted at district level by the party and in the public meeting central leadership of the ANP will also be invited.

Pashtuns are asked to take part in the Census-2017 to make it transparent.