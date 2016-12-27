KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday telephoned former provincial minister and MPA Sharjeel Memon to inquire after his health.

Memon has been admitted to a hospital in Dubai for treatment. Memon informed Bilawal that doctors had advised him to get urgent medical treatment for his spinal cord. He said that he had been admitted to the hospital for a complete check-up.

Bilawal prayed for his early recovery. The chief minister also inquired after the health of the former minister and prayed for his early recovery. The chief minister expressed the hope that the former minister would return to Pakistan soon. It is pertinent to mention here that Memon is wanted by the National Accountability Court in graft cases and his name is being put on the ECL on the orders of the court.

Notices issued to NAB on Sharjeel's plea

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday served notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition seeking extension of bail in alleged corruption cases.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard a petition filed by the former provincial minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, for extension of bail in alleged corruption cases against him. The petitioner through his counsel informed the court that he was under treatment and cannot come to the country to appear before the court. Therefore, the court is requested for extension of his bail till January 26.

Upon that the court issued notices to the bureau for December 30.