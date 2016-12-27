KARACHI - Renowned cricketers and Pakistani heroes Mohammad Irfan and Junaid Khan visited Omair Sana Thalassaemia Centre and met children and their parents.

Both cricketers spent some time with them and distributed gifts to them. They cut a cake with children suffering from thalassaemia and appreciated efforts of Omair San Foundation against thalassaemia. They visited the day-care unit and talked to children, entertained them and took selfies with them.

Foundation president Dr Kashif Ansari, general secretary Dr Saqib Ansari, Dr Ambreen, joint secretary Obaid Hashmi, renowned sports anchor Yahya Hussaini and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, the cricketers said it was painful to see these children. They said that those taking care of these children and their families deserved praise. “We know that the disorder is increasing rapidly and we appeal to the youth to get thalassaemia tests before marriage. We should make a collective effort to create awareness, as it is the only way to control this menace.”

They requested voluntary blood donation for thalassaemia affected children. They acknowledged the effort of OSF for thalassaemia patients and assured it of their cooperation.

Dr Kashif Hussain Ansari thanked these young cricketers and praised the humbleness and kindness.