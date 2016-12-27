KARACHI - Incidents of fire outbreak were reported at two places in the metropolis on Monday, causing burn injuries to one and a considerable material loss. According to the Karachi Fire Brigade sources, fire broke-out at a godown in Lea Market area near Old Haji Camp in the wee hours on Monday and soon engulfed wood logs stored there along with other material.

Some eight fire engines were despatched to the area immediately when the incident was reported to the authorities. Rescuers extinguished the blaze in the minimum possible time.

According to officials, no case of human loss or injury was reported at the site while the process of cooling was carried out till afternoon.

In another similar mishap at Metroville, SITE area, the same day, a man was injured as fire erupted in another godown where cloth and textile goods were stored.

As per details textile material stored at a godown in Baba-e-Khyber area off Metroville, SITE, was burnt along with other goods on Monday morning.

Shakil, 30, watchman of the godown, was reportedly injured while trying to douse the flames. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital with burn injuries and provided with immediate medical assistance, said Edhi Ambulance Service volunteers. According to hospital sources, Shakil's condition is out of danger and he is being provided all support. He is expected to recuperate fast. The fire was also brought under control but is feared to have caused a significant material loss.

Officials said the exact cause of fire was not yet clear. The loss consequent to two instances the same day could also be adequately estimated in a day or two.