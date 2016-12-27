KARACHI - Slain Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairperson Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for a peaceful and democratic Pakistan. These views were expressed by provincial ministers from Sindh Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar and Mukesh Kumar Chawla in separate statements here on Monday.

They said Benazir Bhutto was an advocate of peace and for achieving this lofty goal she sacrificed her life. The lawmakers expressed that Benazir Bhutto fought against the norms that challenged her vision. She also struggled for the rights and progress of the people of her country.

They were of the view that Benazir Bhutto stood for a peaceful and democratic country where children can grow without any fear, prejudice and intolerance. They said Benazir Bhutto would remain alive in the hearts of the people of Pakistan.

Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar and Mukesh Kumar Chawla said Benazir Bhutto was a leader of international calibre and she stood against extremism and terrorism. "We are today united and committed too under the leadership of co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to fulfil her dreams, they added.

SSP ORDERS FOOLPROOF SECURITY

SSP Amjad Shaikh directed the Sukkur police to make extraordinary security arrangements across the district on death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto to be held on December 27. He said that effective checking be ensured at all entry points of Sukkur city and other areas of the district, police spokesperson said on Monday. The SSP has asked the Sindh Police to deploy police personnel at check posts on highways, he said.

PPP to hold Quran Khawani for BB

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will hold Quran Khawani and Fateha for the departed soul of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on her 9th death anniversary to be observed on Tuesday. The Quran Khawani and Fateha have been arranged at the residences of Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, said a press release. Later, a condolence meeting will be held to pay tributes to Benazir Bhutto.