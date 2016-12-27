KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has laid stress on the need for a strong opposition alliance and said that general elections can be held before time if all opposition parties get untied.

Talking to the media after his visit to late Junaid Jamshed’s house where he offered his condolences to singer-turned-religious figure’s family on Monday, Shujaat said that friendly opposition would help the ruling party complete its constitutional tenure in power. He said that opposition parties’ failure to get united on one platform would allow the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to complete its tenure. He said that opposition parties’ incompetence facilitated the ruling party. He said that formation of a grand alliance was not only PML-Q and PPP’s agenda; all opposition parties must come forward for this purpose. He said that some elements in various opposition parties did not want a grand alliance against the government. He said that these parties would lose a lot if they remain undecided on the issue of a grand alliance.

Shujaat said that his party believed in supremacy of the judiciary and expressed the hope that the court would decide the Panama leaks case on merit. He said the nation had confidence in the Supreme Court. He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan should also wait for the decision.

Earlier, Shujaat called on Junaid Jamshed’s brother Humayun Jamshed and offered his condolences to Humayun over Junaid’s death in a plane crash a few days ago. He lauded services of Junaid and said that he was a nice and humble person. He said that PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi knew Junaid for years.

He demanded that the government complete the investigation into the plane crash and take strict action against the responsible.

Speaking on the occasion, Humayun said that various news were circulating about the plane crash tragedy, but facts would come to surface only after completion of an inquiry into this incident by French experts.