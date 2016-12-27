KARACHI: Police claimed on Monday to have gunned down a bandit in an encounter in the jurisdiction of New Karachi police, Industrial Area.

Police said that three armed bandits were planning to rob pedestrians. Police, on a routine patrol, reached there and asked the bandits to surrender, but they resorted to firing on the police team in an attempt to flee. Resultantly, an encounter took place. During the exchange of fire, a bandit sustained bullet wounds and died on way to hospital. His accomplices managed to flee. Police claimed to have found a pistol in his possession and shifted his body to the morgue for identification after an autopsy. Separately, Supermarket police claimed to have arrested two notorious target killers in a raid in Liaquatabad and recovered two hand grenades and two pistols from them.

Police said that both accused, Raza Haider and Jamiluddin were involved in target killings, including murder of policeman Shahnshah Alam. In a related development, Pakistan Rangers Sindh conducted targeted raids in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Old Golimar, Taj Complex and Korangi. At least six suspected criminals were arrested.

One of them was allegedly associated with a banned outfit, another was an extortionist and three were robbers. Illegal weapons were also recovered from them.

Later, police found tortured body of a man in Ittehad Town in the limits of Baldia Town Police Station. The deceased, identified as Afzal Khan, was a resident of the same area. He went missing on Saturday. Police handed over his body to the family after an autopsy. Motive for the murder was not immediately clear.