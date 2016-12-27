KHAIRPUR - Six people, including a woman and three children, were killed and three others injured in road accidents here on Monday evening. According to details, a tractor collided with a motorcycle on link road Khanwahan near Kotri Kabeer. As a result, Zuhaib Solangi, Nadeem Solangi and Azeem Solangi were killed and Amjad Ali was injured.

Their bodies were shifted to Kandiyaro Taluka Hospital and later handed over to their families after completion of medical and legal formalities. Kotri Kabeer police arrested the tractor driver and took his tractor into custody.

In another incident, a truck hit a rickshaw near Shah Ji Machine on the national highway in the jurisdiction of Hingorja Police Station. As a result, Nazeeran Khatoon and Ali Dogar were killed and Hussain was injured.

Hingorja police reached the scene as soon as they received information about the accident and shifted the bodies and the injured to Hingorja hospital. The truck driver fled and the police took his vehicle into their custody. In yet another incident near Sangi, Quetta Express hit a motor cycle at Katchha Railway Crossing in the jurisdiction of Sangi Police Station when the motorcyclist was crossing the tracks.

As a result, motorcyclist Inam Arain was killed and his friend Azizullah was injured. The injured was taken to Rohri hospital where his condition was said to be critical.

Police had not registered any of these cases until Monday evening when this report was filed.