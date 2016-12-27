KARACHI - City Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra said on Monday that Karachi had the honour of being birthplace and burial place of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Addressing a ceremony at Safari Park that was arranged by the CSR Department in connection with 141th birth anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam, Vohra said, “We should play our role in the progress and development of this city.”

Parliamentary leader in city council Aslam Afridi, CSR Director Saif Abbas and people in large numbers attended the event. The deputy mayor said that Pakistan was a gift from God. “Our elders got this land after rendering great sacrifices. It is now our duty to protect it and work for its progress and prosperity,” he said. He said the Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader. “It will be a great tribute to him if we educate the new generation about his thoughts and vision,” he said. On this occasion, Vohra also cut a cake to mark birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Separately, the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) celebrated the birth anniversary of the founder of the nation with great fervour and enthusiasm. Weeklong celebrations are being held at DHA institutions to mark the occasion. These educational institutions, directorates and clubs have been decorated with gleaming lights, which present a fantastic view. The Defence Central Library, a hub of knowledge and culture, was in the limelight with dazzling green and white lights catching the attention of every passerby on the main Sunset Boulevard. Special programmes were organised at the Defence Authority Creek Club, Golf Club, Marina Club and Central Club with a festive spirit to commemorate the occasion. The students of DHA educational institutions presented inspiring national songs and tableaus to revive the spirit of the freedom movement led by the Quaid-e-Azam, who won Muslims of the subcontinent freedom through his relentless and untiring struggle.

DHA Sports Club (Moin Khan Academy) held a series of events to celebrate Quaid’s birthday in a befitting manner. The programmes included Inter-Academy Cricket Tournament from December 20 to 28 and a host of other sports activities for the youth to promote positive trends in the society.

The DHA administrator said in a message that Dec 25 celebrations were meant to instil teachings and determination of the Quaid in the youth. He highlighted the spirit of the Quaid Day. He cited a quote by the Quaid, “Build up Pakistan higher, firmer and stronger.”