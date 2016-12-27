KARACHI - Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah wanted students to devote themselves to acquisition of knowledge, said Prof Dr Jaffer Ahmed, director of Pakistan Studies at the University of Karachi, here on Monday.

He said that the first priority of our beloved leader was education. Therefore, he added, he wanted the younger generation to concentrate fully on acquiring education.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam wanted the youngsters to prepare themselves for the future responsibilities as he desired Pakistan to be among the developed countries in a shorter span of time.

Dr Ahmed said that Quaid's vision of Pakistan was a developed and welfare state where citizens are equal, constitution is superior and opportunities are equal for all. He stated that Quaid's motto of unity, faith and discipline should also serve as the guiding principle.

In view of this, students have a clear roadmap to prepare themselves for the time ahead and mould Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The dean of Karachi University's Faculty of Humanities, Prof Dr Moonis Ahmer was of the view that the students should pay full attention to education as had been desired by the Founder of Pakistan.