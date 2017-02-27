KARACHI - Former provincial education minister MA Jalil passed away here on Sunday.

His funeral prayers were offered after Asr prayers at Sultan Masjid, DHA here.

MA Jalil was the husband of MQM-P Senator Nasreen Jalil.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra, among others, attended the funeral.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has expressed his sorrow and grief at the demise of MA Jalil.

In a condolence message, he recalled the services of late MA Jalil for the cause of education and said these contributions would long be remembered.

Muhammad Zubair prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.