MIRPURKHAS - Abadgars have called upon the Sindh government to immediately set up wheat procurement centres in Mirpurkhas Division keeping in view the early wheat harvest compared to other areas of the province.

They also asked the government to provide gunny bags to farmer at the official price. They demanded that the government improve the irrigation system and check mismanagement of water, particularly in the Nara canal system.

They were speaking at the Mirpurkhas Divisional Abadgar Convention held here on Sunday under the aegis of the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture at Mirpurkhas Gymkhana Club. The convention was attended by hundreds of abadgars of Mirpurkhas division and other areas of Sindh, including Ghotki, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Tando Allahyar.

President of Sindh Chamber of Agriculture Dr Nadeem Qamar demanded that the government immediately establish wheat procurement centres in Mirpurkhas Division and provide wheat bags to local growers instead of traders so that growers could get official rate of wheat crop. He alleged that there was gross mismanagement of water in the province and government should eliminate the mismanagement with the help of growers by taking drastic measures. He said the government should ensure availability of water to tail-end abadgars so that agriculture of Sindh could improve.

He asked the growers to unite at the platform of the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture for a joint struggle for their rights. He demanded that the government set up a commission with the help of growers to resolve water issues. He said that growers at the district level should be included in the commission.

He asked the federal government to resume the trade between India and Pakistan through Khokhrapar border so that Pakistani vegetables could be exported to India.

Regarding adulteration of seeds and fertilisers, he said that accused were arrested. “We are responsible for getting them released from the custody,” he said.

He advised growers to adopt modern methods of agriculture that were being used in foreign countries to increase per acre yield. He lauded the government efforts for lining the canals and distributaries to ensure availability of water to tail-end farmers.

He demanded that the government establish a factory to manufacture the drip system at Karachi with the help of China. He said it was a cheap system for small abadgars and it would solve the water shortage problem.

He criticised the government for not effectively using the foreign loan of $76 million for improvement of chilli, date, rice and onion crops and demanded that the government properly complete the agriculture projects in the province so that local growers and masses could get more benefits.