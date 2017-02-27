KARACHI - The ever-growing local and foreign loans and trillions of rupees being paid as interest on these loans are in fact a bigger threat to Pakistan than extremism and terrorism, said Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor here on Sunday.

He said that foreign loans were a new form of imperial tribute to the enslaved nations. He said that in the past the conquerors used to slap annual tribute payments on their enslaved countries, but in modern times this job is being done through very costly loans.

Lending institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and host of other local and foreign lending banks and agencies in fact were the agents and economic hit-men of the modern day imperialism and they were levying and collecting imperial tributes from the enslaved nations.

He said the economy of Pakistan was in fact being governed and ruled by the foreign masters who dictated their policies through harsh conditions for the loans. He said that till this day the Pakistani parliament had not gathered the courage to discuss the terms and conditions of the IMF, WB and other foreign loans. He said it was a fact that common Pakistanis were repaying these loans and the huge interest on them from their pockets therefore these loans and their conditions should be discussed by their elected representatives in the National Assembly and the Senate of Pakistan threadbare.

He said as per the provisional figures updated by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), every Pakistani owed over Rs115,000 as the country’s pile of total debt and liabilities had increased to Rs23.14 trillion by the end of December 31, 2016, a year-on-year increase of 10 percent.

He said the share of external debt and liabilities stood at Rs7.8 trillion or roughly $74 billion. He said the ever-increasing debt pile was a grave threat to the sovereignty of Pakistan and this threat was even more dangerous than the threat of terrorism and extremism.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP have come down to $17 billion and the current account deficit has widened by 90 percent in the first seven months (Jul-Jan) of 2016-17, standing at $4.72 billion. Together with falling exports, near-stagnant remittances, repayments to international creditors and increasing oil prices, the country would face a very tough time in near future. This debt would force Pakistan to beg the IMF for another bailout package possibly next year.

He said that corrupt rulers, both sitting and the past, were responsible for this deliberate devastation of the Pakistani economy. He said that an operation like Radd-ul-Fasaad should be started to curb corruption in the country. He said that no army could fight if the country was economically bankrupt.

Our Staff Reporter