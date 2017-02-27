KARACHI: IrfanUllah Marwat, yesterday, said that he recently met former president Asif Ali Zardari but did not join his party. The statement came after a day after the daughters of the slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto made it clear that Irfanullah Marwat, a former provincial minister, was not welcome in the PPP.

Mr Marwat was associated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and won the 2013 general election from a provincial assembly constituency (PS-114) in Mehmoodabad but recently, he was unseated as his election was declared void by a tribunal later.

A couple of days ago, he met Mr Zardari at Bilawal House and addressed the media after the meeting stating that he has joined the PPP.

The PPP workers and supporters expressed their dislike and hey were joined by the two daughters of Mr Zardari as they took to social media to vent their anger against him. Aseefa and Bakhtawar tweeted saying, respectively, with Bakhtawar calling him ‘a sick man’ and Aseefa saying that his repulsive and illegal actions were reprehensible. PPP supporters were quite critical of Mr Marwat, who in the early-90s took drastic actions against the PPP as the chief minister’s adviser on home affairs.

On Sunday, Mr Marwat, who said he was abroad for his treatment, intended to clarify to the private news channels that he never said that he had joined the PPP and all he said was that it was decided to go along with each other. “When time comes the announcement regarding my joining will be made.”

He alleged that Senator Saeed Ghani was behind the move against him since he wanted the party ticket ‘on my seat’ to contest the election — an allegation promptly rejected by the PPP Senator Ghani, who told the media that he could not even think of going against the party. Ghani said that Mr Marwat had been in touch with the party leadership for the past two years.

Mr Marwat, in the past, has held ministerial posts in the Sindh cabinet. Marwat rejected allegations levelled against him and said that he would ask Mr Zardari as to why he met him if he was involved in any wrongdoing. Commenting upon the reaction against him, he said that both Bakhtawar and Aseefa were like his daughters and they were misguided by a group within the PPP, who is challenging the authority of Mr Zardari.