KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has warned the government of strong agitation if K-Electric and the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) fail to resolve longstanding issues of people.

He was addressing a local jirga of area residents in Bihar Colony in Lyari Town. He said that both institutions had been irking Karachiites for several years. He said that KE had been looting people through overbilling, overcharging and unannounced power outages in the name of faults.

Similarly, he said, policies and incompetence of Nadra had forced people to face acute problems. It was said more than a year ago that mega centres of Nadra would be established in the city, but there was nothing on the ground.

He criticised the local government for failing to come up to people’s expectations. He said that 60,000 employees of local bodies would surface when needed for political shows, but vanish when they are asked to solve people’s problems. He was referring to a political event at Nishtar Park ground.

He resolved that his party would not let plunder of resources go unchecked. He said that politics of plunder would not be allowed. The JI leader further said that politics of hate gave nothing to Karachi and there was no room for hate politics in Karachi.

He criticised the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for ruining the city of lights. He demanded that the government ensure merit in recruitments to various departments in the city. He demanded that the provincial government ensure rights and quotas for minorities in government resources.

JI leader Abdul Rasheed, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz, Fazalur Rehman and Habib Hassan also expressed their views.