KARACHI - Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Irfanullah Marwat on Sunday retracted his statement that he had joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He said that he had not joined any party; he just met PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Irfanullah Marwat, who had confirmed to this scribe over the phone on Friday that he had joined the PPP, on Sunday retracted his statement and said that he did not join any party and just met Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House to discuss the current political situation.

Marwat said that some people had misguided Aseefa and Bakhtawar about him. “All allegations against me were proved baseless,” he said, adding that a senator had been trying to stir infighting among the top PPP leaders.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 24, Marwat met Asif Ali Zarari at Bilawal House and later confirmed reports of his joining the PPP.

However, the situation took a turn when the daughters of Asif Ali Zardari took to twitter to oppose his entry into the PPP ranks.

“Sick man [Marwat] should be rotting in a jail cell somewhere not coming anywhere near the PPP. A party that was led by a woman will not tolerate such people,” said Bakhtawar in her post.

“Irfanullah Marwat should not be in PPP. One of the core values of PPP is respect for women. His repulsive and illegal actions are reprehensible,” said Aseefa in another post.

It is pertinent to mention here that in 1991 Marwat was accused of sexually assaulting Veena Hayat, a close friend of Benazir Bhutto. Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza had also said that she was tortured at a police centre and she would never forget this.

The twitter posts of the two sisters gave courage to other PPP leaders who came out and criticised the former PML-N lawmaker for his inhumane activities.

PPP Karachi General Secretary and Senator Saeed Ghani denied reports that Marwat had joined the PPP. He said that Marwat had been in contact with the PPP leadership and was trying to create some space for himself in the party, but the party had not made any decision in this regard yet. He said that there was a proper process through which any person could join the PPP. He said that media reports regarding this issue were not true.

“We had not issued a press release in this regard, as we do every time a politician joins the PPP,” he said.

He lashed out at Marwat for saying that a senator (Saeed Ghani) was trying to stir differences among the members of the Zardari family. He said that Marwat was a psycho patient.

PML-N Sindh spokesman confirmed that Marwat was not part of the party anymore.

Marwat was elected member of the Sindh Assembly from PS-114 twice.

Talking to The Nation on February 24, Marwat had said that he had joined the PPP and had complete faith in the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Zardari.

Citing reasons for parting his ways with the PML-N, Marwat said the PML-N leadership did not have any vision for the people of Sindh, especially Karachi. “The PML-N leadership has nothing to do with the leaders in Karachi and they are neither given importance nor funds so that they can serve the people of their constituencies,” he said.

