KARACHI - The government is chalking out a new development plan for minorities, said Governor Muhammad Zubair on Sunday.

Talking to a delegation of the Minorities Wing of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Sindh, which was led by its President Dr Sham Sundar Advani, Muhammad Zubair lauded the contribution of the minorities to development and economic progress of the country.

The governor said that the government was providing representation to the members of the minorities so that they could contribute more actively to the development and economic progress of the country.

He stated that the federal and provincial governments were offering scholarships to students from minorities.

Muhammad Zubair announced that the government was chalking out an economic and development plan for the minorities so that they could play their role more actively in nation building.

Dr Sham Sundar Advani apprised the governor of the problems faced by the minorities.