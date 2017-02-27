KARACHI - At least one person was killed and five others were injured after a gang war group opened fire at a drug den in Pak Colony area of the metropolis on Sunday night.

According to SSP West Nasir Aftab, unidentified men riding a motorbike opened fire at the drug den, injuring at least six people. One of the injured persons was killed on his way to the hospital while others were in a critical condition.

Two of the injured were identified as Mushtaq and Umar while identities of the deceased and four other injured people had yet to be ascertained. The injured and the deceased were shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for completion of medico-legal formalities and medical treatment.

The SSP said that police and the Rangers had cordoned off the area and were searching for the culprits. “It took us some time to reach the site of the attack due to narrow lanes in the area,” he said, adding that attackers belonged to a group of Arshad Pappu’s relative Bilal and they had a dispute over a drug den.

