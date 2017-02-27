SHIKARPUR - Speakers at a conference here on Sunday urged the local people to ensure their participation in the upcoming house listing and census, which will start on April 15 this year.

An all-parties conference under the aegis of the Qaumi Awami Tehreek at Shikarpur Press Club was addressed by Zahid Ghalo, Zafar Channa, Zahid Bhanbhro, Shaukat Baloch, Tanveer Ahmed, Zahid Pahore, Dr Bashir Brohi, Aijaz Kakepoto, Majeebul Rahman Madani, Mushtaque Sunhro, Abdul Fatah Mahar, Asadullah Soomro, Saeed Soomro, Ahsan Jeho, Azam Brohi, Meer Brohi, Ali Ahmed Buriro, Abdul Sattar Soomro, Mian Zafar Alvi, Irshad Shaikh, Sami Bilali, Ali Asghar Pahore and others. They highlighted the importance of census and house listing and called upon the people of Sindh to take interest in the upcoming 6th census so that Sindh could be given its due rights.

Also, the speakers answered questions from the audience about census.

A 10-member committee was also formed, which will spread awareness about census in Shikarpur.

A large number of citizens attended the conference and vowed that they would take part in the census in the larger interest of the province.

‘Sehwan bombing result of security lapse’

Dr Meraj-ul-Huda, chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sindh, said on Sunday that the massacre at Sehwan Sharif was the result of a security lapse.

He criticised the Sindh government over its poor performance and said the poor condition and a lack of facilities at the Sehwan hospital showed performance of the provincial government. Sehwan is the constituency of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the question arises here about the performance of other hospitals of the province, he said. He said that middleclass people were always falling prey to bombings and provincial and federal lawmakers were enjoying VIP protocol. He said that no measures had been taken for security of the poor people.

He expressed these views while addressing a training session at Furqania Hall, the district office of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shikarpur, on Sunday. He said there was no value of life of the poor people. He said the people of Sindh had ruled out the old leadership of the province and they wanted change. He said the Jamaat-e-Islami wanted betterment of Pakistan and it was working in this direction.

JI representatives Nizamuddin Memon, Abdul Rahman Manghrio and Maulana Sadruddin Mahar were also present.