KARACHI - Inspector General of Sindh Police AD Khowaja has called for beefing up security in the province in the wake of recent wave of terrorist attacks in the country.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the IG had sought details of the police security plan for 2017. He said that foolproof security arrangements should be made in coordination with other law enforcement agencies.

The spokesman said that AD Khowaja also called for a standard operating procedure for maintenance of security in the province. He also said that there should be by-name deployment at all important places and that police commandos should be posted at particular places.

He instructed that a separate SOP be prepared for curbing dacoities, street crimes and serious crimes.

In every district, an officer of SP rank be posted as the focal person.

Weekly flag march of the police commandos should be part of the SOP, the IGP added.