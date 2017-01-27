SHIKARPUR : Rustam police on Thursday conducted a raid on the hideout of criminals in the Kacha area and arrested 11 suspects. Shikarpur ASP Muhammad Kaleem told journalists during a press conference at Khanpur Police Station that Rustam police arrested 11 most-wanted criminals during the raid. He said that criminals were wanted to police in several heinous cases, including kidnapping for ransom, highway robberies and police encounters. Those arrested were identified as Nadar Jaffari, Ali Murad Jaffari, Ali Khan, Sadam Jaffari, Qurban Jaffari, Arbelo Jaffari, Ayub, Wahid Bakhsh and others. Separately, Khanpur police led by ASP Kaleem busted a gang of motorcycle thieves and snatcher. Four people were arrested and two of them were identified as Dilshad Ahmed and Ghulam Hussain. Police also claimed to have seized weapons from them and six stolen motorcycles.

According to an official, the four arrested criminals admitted that they used to snatch motorcycles in different areas of the district. Police later handed over the motorcycles to their owners.

The arrested criminals disclosed during interrogation that they would hide stolen motorcycles in slums and then transport them to Balochistan for Rs12,000 to Rs15.000 per motorcycle, depending on condition of the motorcycle.

A case has yet to be registered.