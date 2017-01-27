KARACHI - The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has decided to control unbridled illegal construction in rural cities of the province.

This was stated by Sindh Building Control Authority Additional Director Agha Maqsood Abbas during his visit to Karachi Press Club. He said the authority and its employees were trying their best to control all types of illegal constructions in the province. “Although there are major flaws in the authority, but it is giving good results,” he said. He said the authority was responsible for taking action against those involved in illegal construction. Illegal constructions in the city is a key reason for the poor law and order situation as people are preferring to living in populated areas of the city and avoiding going to new localities, Agha said. “After restoration of peace in the city, various new housing schemes and localities were established in different parts of the city,” he said.

He said that illegal multi-storey buildings and construction of floors in violation of by-laws of the authority had become a major issue, but the authority was taking measures to control this trend.

He said that action against corrupt officials was being taken. “To save the infrastructure of the metropolis a massive crackdown has been launched on illegal constructions in Karachi,” he said.

About delay in promotion of employees of the authority, he said that a summary had been moved to the Sindh chief minister to establish a governing body for the authority. He said that a meeting of the departmental promotion committee would be held soon and promotions would be given on merit. He said the All Pakistan Builders Association and SBCA were in talks on a low-cost housing scheme for low-income people of Karachi.