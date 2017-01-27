KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Jam Khan Shoro has said that his ministry will take pragmatic steps to provide offices to elected local council representatives.

The minister gave this assurance on the floor of the Sindh Assembly on Thursday. Responding to a calling attention notice of MQM lawmaker Syed Nadeem Razi, the minister said that funds for this purpose would be allocated in this year’s budget.

Syed Nadeem Razi, in his calling attention notice, told the minister that local bodies elections were held many months ago but offices had not been allotted to union council chairmen of Model Colony as yet. People faced difficulties to approach their elected representatives to get their problems solved.

Jam Khan Shoro was of the view that since the number of union councils had increased, it had become a difficult task for his ministry to find offices for UC chairmen. He said that funds were required for this purpose. He said that in the prevailing situation his ministry was trying its level best to accommodate UC chairmen in government buildings as well as rented places for the time being. He assured the House that funds would be allocated in the coming budget for provision of offices to local council representatives.

Responding to another calling attention notice, the minister said that cleanliness work was in progress on different drains, adding that it was responsibility of district municipal corporations (DMCs) to clean small drains in their jurisdictions.

MQM member Faisal Rafiq, in his calling attention notice, informed the minister that the drain running from Ibn-e-Seena to Waris Shah Road got choked because waste/garbage was being dumped in there. He said that people were facing great difficulties and steps had been taken by the government in this regard. The member pointed out that sewage was creating problems for the locals.

Shoro said that dumping of garbage stopped flow of rainwater into the sewerage system. He said that KMC had launched a cleanliness drive on main drains.

The House, which was called in order by Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza at 1027 hours against the scheduled time of 1000 hours, witnessed a lacklustre day and left five calling attention notices unaddressed due to absence of the movers.

Sindh Payment of Wages Bill, 2015 tabled by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro was deferred till Monday so that members could study the draft and give their input or suggest amendments.

The House, which carried a mandatory question and answer session, was adjourned to meet after Friday prayers.