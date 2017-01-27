KARACHI : Police has arrested atleast five suspects from various areas of Karachi on Friday.

Ittehad Town police carried out raids in surroundings of Baldia Town and detained three drug dealers Toha Khan, Meezan Saeed Tariq and Wajid Khan.

More than 2kg charas was recovered from the possession of the suspects.

Meanwhile, Site-A police apprehended two street criminals Imran and Arif and confiscated weapons from them.

On the other hand, a bullet riddled body of a man Allah Rakha was found from the jurisdiction of Ferozabad police station.

The fourth body recovered a day before from Link road has been identified as Tanveer Magheeri who was the resident of Sarjani.

The other three were recognized earlier as Shaukat Khan, Kabeer Khan and Shamim Sheikh.