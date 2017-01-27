MIRPURKHAS - Scores of employees of the Sindh Agriculture Research Institute, Mirpurkhas, staged a demonstration outside the local press club on Thursday against establishment of Benazir Basti on the land of the institute.

Led by Malook Rajar, Khan Baloch and Ahsan Hajan, the protesters carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the Sindh government. The strongly condemned establishment of Benazir Basti on the land of the institute and demanded that the higher authorities allocate land for the housing project at a suitable place instead of the agriculture institute.

Talking to the media, the protesters said that they had voted for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the last election, but the PPP government established Benazir Basti at the land being cultivated by them and this was an injustice to them. They said that 78 of the 282 acres land of the institute had been allocated for Benazir Basti. They said that this fertile land was the main source of income for about 100 peasants and employees of the institute. They regretted that they have been casting their votes for the PPP but the Sindh government wanted to deprive them of their livelihood by setting up Banazir Basti at the land being cultivated by them.

They said that mango orchards and other fruit trees on this land earned hundreds of thousands of rupees each year. They demanded that the Sindh chief minister, agriculture secretary, provincial minister for agriculture and other authorities take immediate notice of the issue, withdraw the project and allocate land for it at a suitable place.