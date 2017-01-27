KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Thursday that entire Karachi would go to the Supreme Court if powers are not given to local government representatives.

Talking to leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) at the residence of party General Secretary Tariq Hassan, the mayor said that refusal to transfer powers to local council representatives had become a practice. He said it was immoral that powers were not being given to elected representatives of people.

He said that funds of billion of rupees were released in the past but no development was being seen on the ground.

DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Aslam Afridi and PML-Q leaders Naimat Khilji, Akhter Parvez, Dr Jaffar, Rifat Awan, Seemi Siddiqui and others were also present on this occasion.

The mayor said he was going to all parties for progress and betterment of Karachi. “I am sure we will jointly solve all problems of this city,” he said. He said that installing name plates on completion of small and petty works did not matter. “We need good law-making and we need to take all elected people on board,” he said.

The mayor said the present government was deviating from the constitution. It was unfortunate that the mandate of the city was with the local council representatives but powers were being used by the Sindh government.

PML-Q leader Tariq Hassan said that elected representatives must have powers. He said that no accountability was possible without giving powers to local council representatives. Citizens of Karachi were suffering due to present condition of the city. He assured all possible support to the mayor for solving problems of the city and said he would join him if they decided to agitate on the issue.