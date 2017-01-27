KARACHI - The mass contact movement of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) ahead of party’s January 29 rally is gathering momentum.

Party leaders are holding meetings and paying visits to various areas of the city. They are extending invitation to citizens to join hands with Mustafa Kamal’s party and asking them to ensure their presence at PSP’s public meeting on January 29.

Over the last couple of days, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal, President Anis Qaimkhani and other party leaders paid visits to different parts of Karachi to inaugurate party offices and hoist party flags.

On Thursday, Kamal was invited to address the first convention of the party’s student federation at Comprehensive College, Korangi.

Addressing the students, Kamal said the youth of the city was misguided and misused under a planned conspiracy. The so-called stakeholders snatched education from the youth and put them on a dark path, he added.

“We are here to bring change. No war, but the message of unity, as it is the only way for progress of Karachi and Pakistan,” said Kamal. “It is the need of the hour that the youth, which makes a large part of the Pakistani population, is put on the right path. They society will be destroyed if the youth is set in the wrong direction,” he said.

He said, “We are not going to hold the party slots for long, as our agenda is to bring the talented and honest people to the front line of the national politics.”

Later, Mustafa Kamal visited Babar Market in Landhi and invited people to attend his party’s upcoming public gathering. On the occasion, people took pictures with the PSP chairman.

The PSP chairman later reached Quaidabad, the Pakhtun-dominated area, where people showered petals on him and gave him a warm welcome. They raised slogans in favour of the PSP and Mustafa Kamal. Addressing the people at the welcome camp at Quaidabad, the PSP chairman said that his party’s public gathering on January 29 would be a milestone and it would open the door for the oppressed people of Karachi. “How long will the people have to wait for their rights?” he asked. He said the PSP would not wait for the general elections of 2018, as the party had initiated a movement to address all issues, including supply of safe drinking water to city, construction of roads, provision of education and health facility as well as jobs.

Criticising the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, he said that a political group had been misleading the nation for decades and it came into power through vote rigging. It never wanted progress in the city. It just did the politics of hate for personal gains. He said that those who were living a lavish life on taxpayers’ money did not have any sympathy with the oppressed people. Separately, in Hyderabad, PSP leaders invited the residents and traders in the City and Latifabad Talukas to attend the January 29 public meeting of the party in Karachi.

According to a press release, PSP's district organising committee visited various areas, including Fakir jo Pirh, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Latifabad Unit 8 and other markets to invite the people to the public meeting.

The leaders told the people that PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal and President Anis Qaimkhani were giving message of unity and harmony to all Pakistanis.