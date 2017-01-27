KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies claimed on Thursday to have gunned down two militants associated with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an encounter in Gadap Town.

Heavy contingents of Sindh Rangers carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Gadap Town area of District Malir. During the operation militants associated with the TTP resorted to firing to evade arrest. In the ensuing encounter, two alleged militants were killed. Those killed were identified as Faroor Jamal aka Wajid Toor associated with the Jamil aka Jamze Group of the TTP. Safaid Khan aka Nasir was associated with the TTP, Swat.

The Rangers spokesperson said the militants were experts in bomb-making. They had carried out several attacks on important installations. The Rangers claimed to have recovered a huge cache of weapons and explosives from the hideout of the militants. Meanwhile, security agencies carried out a raid in the Liaquatabad locality and arrested Fayyaz aka Papu, the man in-charge of Unit-157 and member of the Muttahia Qaumi Movement.

Sources privy to the matter said that a heavy contingent of security personnel carried out the raid and arrested Fayyaz. Security personnel shifted him to an unknown location for investigation. No security agency has claimed his arrest.

Sources said that Fayyaz was associated with MQM London.

On the other hand, Iqbal Market police arrested two alleged street criminals and claimed to have recovered weapons and looted valuables from them. Police said that accused Sameer Ahmed and Zubair Saleem were involved in several cases of street crime. Police intercepted both accused during a routine patrol. Police said that personnel had been deployed at specific points to intercept criminals keeping in view the increasing complains of street crime in the locality. Police have registered a case and started investigation. Separately, the Rangers claimed to have arrested three persons associated with the militant wing of a political party and recovered weapons from their possession on Thursday.

According to details, Rangers troops carried out raids in parts of the city, including Landhi and Malir, and Azizabad. They arrested three suspected militants associated with a political party. The Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession. The accused were shifted to an unknown location for further investigation.