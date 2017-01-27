HYDERABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that CPEC is a mega economic development project of the country and it will also benefit Sindh.

The Thar Coal Development Project, Wind Energy Project, Karachi Circular Railway, Keti Bandar and many other projects have been incorporated in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the chief minister said. It was envisaged by former president Asif Ali Zardari during his tenure, the chief minister said while talking to media persons after 20th Convocation of the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology in Jamshoro on Thursday.

Due to paucity of funds, the chief minister said, the provincial government had been unable to launch the Karachi Circular Railway Project. Former president Asif Ali Zardari approached Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and asked him to launch an Orange Line like project in Karachi as well, he said. The provincial government has succeeded in getting this project incorporated in the CPEC and now work on it will start this year, he said.

Besides, he said, Keti Bandar project had been included in the CPEC, which was envisaged by the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party but could not be launched due to paucity of funds. The provincial government had made successful efforts to incorporate maximum development projects in the CPEC with utmost facilities to the people of the province, he added.

Responding to a question about census, the chief minister said the country had been divided into blocks for this purpose and each block was comprised of 200 to 250 houses. After census, he said, an increase in the number of National and Sindh Assembly seats was likely keeping in view the increase in population since the last census.

About the water issue, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that a comprehensive session on the issue would be held in the Sindh Assembly today. The house would discuss all related matters, including the quantum of release of water downstream.

Responding to a question on electricity issue, the chief minister said though it was a federal issue, both the federation and the provinces were responsible to manage it amicably. He said that Sindh had reservations because provinces did not have due representation in federal government departments. As a result, he said, people of Sindh were being affected.

He said that even in winter season six to eight-hour loadshedding was being carried out in Sindh.

He said that no one could tell for how many hours loadshedding would be carried out in summer season. The managements of Hesco and Sepco had been warned that the Sindh government would take all possible action if both organisations failed to bring load-shedding under control. He said that both organisations would be held responsible if a law and order situation occurs in Sindh as a result of long hours of loadshedding.

Replying to another question, the chief minister said that administrative and financial powers had been given to the Karachi mayor in accordance with the law.

About the threat of terrorism in the province, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that such threats were received the past, but timely action by law enforcement agencies neutralised these threats. He expressed the hope that every terrorism bid would be foiled in future as well.