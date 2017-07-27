KARACHI - At least three suspected robbers were killed during an alleged encounter with the police in Ferozabad locality on Wednesday night.

According to initial reports, a group of armed robbers had entered a house lcoated in Ferozabad area and were busy in looting the gold, cash and other valuables from a house after holding a family members hostage at gunpoint.

However, the neighbours came to know about the bandits informed the police. Upon reacting on information, extra contingent of law enforcers reached the site.

While seeing the police, the robbers attempted to escape under the cover of fire.

The police also retaliated and fired back. As a result, three robbers were killed on the spot.

The police also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and looted valuables from their possession.

Their bodies were shifted to morgue for identification after medico legal formalities completed at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.