KARACHI - Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Director General Agha Maqsood Abbas has sought reports from the directors about illegal constructions within five days.

This he stated during a meeting with directors at his office on Wednesday. During the meeting Director General SBCA said that negligence and dishonesty will not be tolerated over illegal construction in the city.

He directed the concern directors to prepare a report regarding commercial constructions on residential plots, which were done between January 2016 to January 2017 while submit the report at Director General Directorate within 5 days. He warned that strict action would be taken against the officials found guilty and department will review to dismiss all such officers.

He said that illegal commercial constructions on residential plots were massively reported in Liaqutabad Town, North Nazimabad Town, Scheme-33 Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulberg Town and Jamshed Town while Malir, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Korangi and Kemari Town have excessive constructions has been witnessed apart from the proposal plans for the approval of building plans.

He said that incompetent officers and those not willing perform duties will no longer hold the position.

He added that the policy of negligence will not be tolerated. “I want complete removal of illegal construction, caused the illegal construction destroying the real face of the metropolitan city and also create other civic issues.

He further directed the director to submit the reports of their subordinates, who involved in illegal construction of any manner.

He directed the demolition squad to make sure the complete demolition of any illegal building to avoid reconstruction.

He said that professional architects and structure engineers are responsible of any complain till issuance of completion certificate from submission of building plan. While SBCA will take action against irresponsible architects and structure engineers, who will not fulfill their job and also cancelled their licenses, Agha Maqsood warned.