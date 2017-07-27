KARACHI - The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan would not tolerate plagiarism any more and strict actions have already been taken in this regard.

This was the upshot at a seminar on “Effective Use of Turnitin to avoid Plagiarism” was organised by the office of the students’ adviser, University of Karachi on Wednesday.

This was the first of its kind seminar that was organised by the office of the students’ adviser for the students of MS MPHIL and PHD. Speaking via video link from HEC Islamabad, HEC’s deputy director on Quality Assurance Muneer Ahmed highlighted the policy HEC has adopted over the year for the avoidance of plagiarism at different levels in the academia.

He said that now HEC has a very well defined framework for avoiding plagiarism through different policies and frameworks and that is also adopted by different universities in Pakistan. He spoke about the HEC road map in case of receiving any complain from any affected individual. He reprimanded the students that by indulging in plagiarism, you are not only bringing a bad name to yourself and family but a bad name to your institution too.

Prof Dr Nasir Sulman, Dean Faculty of Education and member of the standing committee on plagiarism at the University of Karachi also spoke on the occasion. He spoke about the reasons which inspire students to plagiarise and talked about the strategies to prevent indulgence in plagiarism. He spoke about the need to learn to write and analyze.

Syed Asim Ali, Students’ Advisor of University of Karachi and Assistant Professor at the Department of Computer Science conducted the hands-on workshop on Turnitin and taught students about the strategies to use Turnitin effectively to avoid plagiarism. He said that this is the first time office of the students’ advisor is taking on board the students of MPhil and PhD and doing this seminar to help them conduct better researches not only for themselves but for University of Karachi.

As the research culture at the University of Karachi will improve the ranking of the University will also improve. He said we will be doing a series of seminars and workshop for MPhil and PhD students and next month a seminar / workshop on SPSS and Excel will be conducted to help students learn the art of data analysis.

The moor was attended by 435 students who registered for this seminar. 10 students from each department were nominated by each department of Karachi University to attend this seminar.