MIRPURKHAS - A sub-divisional officer (SDO) and a line superintendent were suspended here on Wednesday over inefficiency, Hesco sources informed this correspondent.

A day ago, an assistant lineman, Mohsin Gujjar, was electrocuted at Umerkot Road near SLD cotton and ginning factory.

Gujjar was working on a pole after having been assured by his high-ups that the grid station had been shut down.

But as soon he climbed up the pole he received an electric shock. He sustained serious injuries, and was rushed to the emergency of Civil Hospital and then referred to LMUH, but died on way to the hospital.

Since SDO Mushtaque Ahmed Khan and Line Superintendent Jaffar were responsible for the safety of the assistant lineman, and they failed to do so, they eventually paid the price.

Youth crushed by speeding bus

A 20-year-old youth was killed in a road accident near Jhuddo on Wednesday. Reports say that Mohan Meghwar, resident of Pangrio, was on his way on his bike that a speeding bus crashed into him. The boy died after some time.

His body was shifted to Jhuddo hospital for the completion of legal formalities.