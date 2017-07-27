SHIKARPUR - Two persons, including a notable of the community, were gunned down over an old dispute between two groups of Lolai community in village Bado, near Dakhan, some 60 kilometers from here late Tuesday night.

According to Bado Police Station SHO, Imdad Ali Shar, two persons were standing in a street when two unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire at them. “Resultantly, a notable of the community, Hubdar Ali, 50, was killed on the spot while Hafeez Ali Jagirani, around 35, who is said to be the son-in-law of the deceased, sustained severe injuries and later died at Larkana Hospital,” the SHO maintained.

“The assailants managed to escape after committing the crime,” the SHO informed.

Police handed over the bodies to their families after conducting the postmortem examination.

Case has been registered, while the attackers have reportedly fled to Balochistan, leaving behind their houses.

Further investigation is underway.

Harassment of senior

journalist condemned

The Shikarpur Union of Journalists (SUJ) on Wednesday strongly condemned the threats issued by an influential to a senior journalist of Jacobabad.

Sultan Rind and Aslam Soomro, the president and general secretary of the Union and other office-bearers of Shikarpur and Larkana Union of Journalists, while strongly condemning the intimidation of Abdur Rahman Afridi for filing a news item, which was published in different regional papers, demanded Jacobabad SSP Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh take notice of the issue.