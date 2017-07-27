KARACHI - Veteran journalist and Nawa-i-Waqt Editor-in-Chief late Dr Majid Nizami was remembered on Wednesday at a programme organised by Nawa-i-Waqt group to mark his third death anniversary.

On the occasion, the speakers said that Nizami spent his life for the cause of Two-Nation Theory, democracy and journalism. They said that Nizami was the man of his word and had always desired for a prosperous Pakistan.

The programme was held at All Pakistan Newspaper Society’s (APNS) building.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, APNS President Syed Sarmat Ali, Senior Vice President Qazi Asad Aabid, Mian Majid Nazaim, Mehmood Shaam, MQM-P Deputy Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ameenul Haq, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Asadullah Bhutto, PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh, ABAD Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani and others, including editors, journalists, writers attended the event.

Paying tributes to Nizami, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said that veteran journalist and editor-in-chief of the Nawai Waqt Group, Majid Nizami was a patriotic Pakistani, who used journalism as a tool to promote the ideology of Pakistan. He said that Nizami remained devoted to his profession.

“Nizami is a role model for the journalists, and the youngsters should learn from his life and principles,” Zubair observed.

He further said that role of Nizami in propagating positive and ideology-based journalism was unforgettable and had played an important role in upholding the constitutional and democratic norms in the country.

“He always worked for democracy and betterment of people of the country and became voice of people of Pakistan during testing times,” governor said.

He said that Pakistan is for all ethnic entities and today every citizen had equal opportunities to excel in his life as per Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision.

He said that the country’s progress was tied to its economic wellbeing as economic prosperity was the main fundamental of progress globally.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for granting peace to the soul of Majid Nizami and said that the gap created after his death could not be filled.

Speaking on the occasion, an old aide of Nizami, Rana Ashfaq said that his mission was to propagate Pakistan’s cause and train youth on these lines. “He always raised his voice for what was right,” Ashfaq added.

“He struggled for making Pakistan as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal,” he said.

MQM Deputy Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Nizami’s efforts would be remembered for spreading the ideology of Pakistan, and if media’s role was utilised in a right direction then the country could be guided towards its real path.

JI’s Asadullah Bhutto said that whenever Nizami’s name would spring to lips, it would remind us of the ideology of Pakistan he portrayed. “He did not hesitate to raise voice against the unjustifiable acts and choose the path of righteousness,” he said, and added that JI would promote the vision of Nizami in the country.

Senior Vice President of the APNS Qazi Asad Abid said that establishing writ of APNS was one of the main successes of Nizami and despite difficulties in military dictatorship, his attitude was so courageous that it even harassed us.

“But he stood without any fear against all such difficulties and gave courage to others also,” he said.

Senior Journalist Mehmood Sham said that Nawa-i-Waqt was a school of thought and he could proudly say that he had been the part of it.

“After my father, I got the supervision of fearless Majid Nizami which helped us in going through his journey of journalism without feeling any pressures,” he said.

Others who spoke on the occasion included senior journalists Agha Masood, Nusrat Mirza, Masood Hashmi, ABAD Chairman Mohsin Shekhani and others.