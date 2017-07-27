KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammed Zubair Wednesday said that the youth are the precious assets of the country and every kind of opportunity is being provided to them including higher education, research and modern technology.

He stated this while meeting with a delegation of United Nations (UN) led by its Goodwill Ambassador on the Youth, Sports, Journalism, Environment and Peace in Pakistan Z.H Khurrum at Governor House, said a statement issued here.

He said that the population of the country accounted for 60 percent of the youth and it is a good omen.

Zubair said that efforts are being made to provide the youth with opportunities to ensure their participation in the development of the country.

He said that due to the efforts of the UN, the working environment in various organizations was improving. He further said that after the revival of peace, the government is working on the economic agenda.

The Governor said that sports activities also help encourage positive aspects in the youth.

The recent visit and football games in the country encouraged the spirit among new generation and that also sent a positive image of the country to the world.

The Goodwill Ambassador ZH Khurrum, on the occasion, said that the youth remain bright future of a nation. Pakistan has a big number of the youth and she should benefit from that.

He said that a Youth Conference would be held in the end of December in which youth from various parts of the world would participate.

He also invited the Governor to be special guest in the conference.