HYDERABAD - Justice Amir Hani Muslim of the Supreme Court has said that many issues can be resolved without court intervention if government institutions perform their duties properly.

Justice Muslim expressed these views while addressing a farewell dinner hosted by the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Hyderabad chapter, on the Sindh High Court premises on Saturday night.

"The problem is that it isn't possible for 17 judges in the Supreme Court to watch over the entire country," he said. He said the judiciary had ordered computerisation of the Sindh revenue record in 2004, but this task had not been accomplished even after a lapse of 12 years. In comparison, he said, the Punjab government had computerised its revenue record.

The judge said that a long time had passed since the assassination of Benazir Bhutto in 2007, but still the record has not been completely uploaded on the computers. Revenue offices were set on fire during violent protests ensuing Benazir’s assassination. The judge said that people in Sindh were being supplied contaminated drinking water.

However, the Sindh government had constituted a special taskforce on a recent order of the apex court to address that problem, he added.

According to him, untreated waste water from the industries, pharmaceutical companies and municipal waste was being released into the rivers and canals.

The justice said that some of the decisions of the apex court apparently troubled the provincial government, but they were aimed at making the government improve governance.

In the US a high court conducts hearing of hardly 15 cases per day, but in Pakistan around 100 or more cases are heard daily. He said that when he was young his father wanted him to become a doctor, but he could not get admission to the medical college. He finally enrolled himself in a bachelor’s of science programme from the Sindh University. After graduation he joined the student politics, which worried his family, he added.

Thereon, the judge said, he enrolled himself in a bachelor of law degree programme and after graduation joined the legal profession. The judge expressed his gratitude to those who arranged a farewell days before his retirement on March 31.

Earlier, SHCBA President Ayaz Tunio addressed the event and shed light on the orders passed by Justice Muslim during his stint in the apex court and the SHC.

Justice Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh, Justice Irfan Saadat, Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbassi and former Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali attended the reception. The guests were presented the traditional gifts of Sindhi cap and Ajrak.