KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said on Sunday that any nation was dependent on its human resource, especially people having technical expertise in different fields.

He said this while speaking at an event at Governor’s House where he distributed toolkits to the youth who had completed training in various disciplines under the Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Programme.

This programme is being conducted by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NVTTC) throughout Pakistan. Executive Director of NVTTC Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema, Director General Abdul Raheem Shaikh and President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Shamim Ahmed Firpo were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that NVTCC had been assigned the task of producing the skilled youth in various fields and it was doing it efficiently. It has completed two phases of the programme and as many as 50,000 unskilled youth are being trained in various fields in the third phase, he observed.

He said that this training had helped hundreds of youth get jobs in their fields and decrease the number of unemployed youth. This trained workforce will not only be financially sound, but would also contribute to overall economic development of the country, he said.

The governor said that youth was the future of the country and it accounted for 60 percent of the total population. Use of their abilities and skills in the right direction is of utmost importance to make Pakistan economically stable and prosperous, he said.

Zubair congratulated the NVTTC for choosing standard institutions for providing training to the youth under the prime minister’s programme. He was pleased to know that almost 50,000 unskilled youth had been trained in various fields. He asked industrialists and trade bodies to employ the trained youth on apprenticeship or permanent basis and use their skills in a befitting manner.

Executive Director of NVTTC Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema said that training according to job market demand was of immense importance and his institution had designed the training modules accordingly. Skill competitions among trainees have been a huge success as these are expanding and enhancing their knowledge to a great extend, he added.

As many as 60 students trained in various fields received toolkits from the governor on the occasion.