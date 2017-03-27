KARACHI - Body of a Karachi University employee was found in a water tank in the residential area at the varsity on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Niaz Ahmed, 40. He is survived by two sons and a daughter. He was posted at the KU Administration Department as a messenger. He was a resident of the Staff Colony. Police said quoting Niaz’s family that he was suffering from job-related stress.

A KU spokesperson said that Niaz had recently resumed his duties at the university. He was earlier suspended from the Examinations Department and an inquiry was also pending against him.

Niaz’s brother had lodged a complaint with the security office on March 22 about his disappearance. “After registration of the complaint, the family was advised to inform the police as well. But sadly his body was found today,” the spokesperson said.

According to Mubina Town SHO Changez Khan, Niaz was mentally unstable and his condition had worsened in recent months. He said that police were waiting for the post-mortem examination report to ascertain the cause of his death.