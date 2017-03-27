KARACHI - Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Syed Nasir Abbas said on Sunday that a committee had been formed to regularise the services of work-charge employees.

He stated this while addressing the KDA employees at a ceremony at KDA Officers Club where he laid the foundation stone of Children Play Land. He said that the committee would submit its report within fifteen days regarding regularisation of services of work-charge employees of the authority. “Later, the recommendations of the committee will be presented to the chairman of the governing body and the minister for local government,” he said.

He vowed to play his role in regularisation of services of these employees. He said, “I give priority to the issues of KDA officers and employees and will provide them better facilities on a war footing.”

Abbas said that construction of the play land would be completed on priority and it would be helpful in mental growth of children.

On the occasion, the KDA director general gave a cheque of Rs1 million for renovation work at KDA Officers Club. He said that homework on playgrounds was being done to promote sports.