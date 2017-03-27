KARACHI - Former information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday lashed out at Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and called for his resignation.

He said that Nisar considered the country his inheritance. Whenever a terror attack occurs in the country, Nisar turns his back on it instead of giving a clear message to terrorists, he said.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister of just one province and he would come to Sindh only to give a lollypop to the people of the province.

“We are facing one-sided accountability. Why haven’t the names of Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar been put on the Exit Control List when they have been named in money laundering and Asghar Khan cases?” he asked.

Talking to the media at his residence before leaving for Hyderabad to address a public gathering in his constituency, Memon said that he had returned to the country to get himself cleared of charges against him, and not to take charge of any ministry. “I voluntarily appeared before the court to face all charges and not to attack the courts like Nawaz Sharif,” he said. He said that he had complete faith in courts and would face all charges against him. Responding to a query, he said the chief minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, was working to bring improvements in the health, education and other departments of the provincial government.

He said that Nisar could only lash out at opposition parties; he would never appear on the television and speak up against terrorism after an incident of terrorism. He said that people would be able to differentiate between the size of the public gathering of the prime minister and that of the PPP in Hyderabad. “Sindh is the stronghold of the PPP and the prime minister has no concern for the people of the province,” he said.

Memon said that Nisar was “a master of U-turns” and he only knew the ways to threaten the opposition. He said the interior minister had lost all the moral authority after the Quetta Commission report, which exposed his ‘performance’. He said that Nisar should have resigned on ethical grounds after this report.

He said that Nisar showed over-efficiency while handling the spot-fixing scandal, but he had been lenient to the premier’s family. He said the PPP did not believe in political victimisation.

Memon returned to the country last week after over two years in exile to face various corruption references against him filed by the National Accountability Bureau. He was briefly arrested at the Islamabad airport on his arrival, but was released after the Islamabad High Court granted him bail.

He denies reports that he has returned to the country after striking a deal. He has been granted protective bail till April 5.

OUR STAFF REPORTER/AGENCIES